Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KISHWERMERCHANT Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai blessed with a baby boy, share FIRST photo on Instagram

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai who are counted amongst on the popular couples of the small screen have finally shared the good news of their baby boy's arrival. Yes, it's true! The duo welcomed their first child on Friday and took to Instagram to make an announcement of his arrival. In the first photo of the baby, Kishwer can be seen holding the little one in her arms while Suyyash kisses him. The face of the baby is however, not visible. The two without revealing the name of the baby wrote in the caption, "27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy." The post garnered more than a lakh likes within a span of few hours.

As soon as the news was shared, their fans went crazy and started pouring in congratulatory wishes in the comments section. Not only this but their industry friends also dropped their wishes. Asha Negi wrote, "Ommmyyyyygoddddd," while Shweta Tiwari commented, "Congratulations Mummy and papa."

Apart from them, good wishes also came from Karan Grover, Akriti Kakkar, Anita Hassanandani, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tassnim Nerurkar, Barkha Singh, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, Pooja Gor, Sahil Anand and others.

For those unversed, Suyyash and Kishwer got hitched in the year 2016. It was in March this year when they shared a vlog about their pregnancy. In the YouTube video, they spoke about how the baby was an unplanned one and both of them got shocked when they checked their pregnancy kit.

In the video, Suyyash said, "I got the pregnancy kit. She went to the washroom and after a while when she didn't come back, I went to check and found her on the toilet seat. She showed me the test and I went, 'Oh shit! Are you serious?"

They were happy considering the fact Kishwer conceived naturally in her 40s. Suyyash, in the same video, continued, "When we see our friends or people around us freezing their eggs or opting for IVF, we feel blessed. We didn't plan it and she conceived it naturally. God just gave us this naturally. There was no way we could refuse it."

The couple before their wedding dated for a period of six years. They met on the sets of the show 'Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani' and fell in love with each other. Not only this, but Kishwer and Suyyash also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9.