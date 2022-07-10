Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia battle hungry lions during stunt, fans call them daring

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJIVADATIA Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik during a stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi is taking both daring and excitement to another level in the latest season. Rohit Shetty has returned as the host and the show sees the assembly of some of the biggest TV and social media stars who will be battling it out to be declared the winner. The stunt-based reality show has been airing on Colors TV and the fans are excited to see their favourite celebrities facing their biggest fears on TV.

KKK 12 latest stunt goes viral

In the latest episode, contestants were seen completing a task in the midst of hungry lions. Clips of contestants Mohit Malik and Rajiv Adatia have surfaced on social media in which they were seen inside a circular cage made of hard iron with as many as six or more lions surrounding them. It won't be difficult to imagine what would happen to the contestants had the cage not been there. It seems like the task involved them crossing a set path by rolling around in the cage as lions attacked from all sides.

Mohit shares his experience of the lion stunt

Mohit, who is one of the promising constants this season, shared his experience of shooting for the stunt as he was surrounded by lions. On his Instagram, he shared several images from the time and wrote, "Never thought I would get a chance to encounter these beautiful species on a one-to-one basis..thank you #kkk12 for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity..the entire experience was surreal..facing 7 charging lions at my cage and at the same time focussing on completing my stunt was a challenge but a challenge I actually enjoyed..I think of us humans and these majestic creatures as 'ONE'..we are all one..united by the forces of nature, complying by its laws..and there is nothing more beautiful than co-existing with these animals (sic)."

Rajiv struggles while battling lions

Rajiv, it seemed like, had a difficult time doing the stunt involving the lions. Even in the clipping shared on social media, one can get the feeling of fear and tension that the contestants must have gone through. Rajiv shared a clip from his stunt on Instagram and wrote, "I Always say “Never judge a book by its cover!” I focused my mind and wanted to complete the stunt! Being less than an inch away scared me to the core when I could even see their claws coming inside the cage! I had to balance myself right incase I fell inside and they clawed me! One of the scariest things I’ve done, but I’m so happy that I could do the stunt and win!!! I hope I made you all proud (sic)."

Fans call KKK 12 contestants 'daring'

Social media users and fans of Rajiv and Mohit flooded the comments section with praises for the two actors as they dived into the task without second thoughts. reacting to the clip, one internet user commented, "So Brave (sic)." Another one wrote, "You smashed it (sic)."