KBC12: What is the Rs 1 crore question that Ghaziabad's Chhavi Kumar could not answer?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPNSTUDIONEXT What is the Rs 1 crore question that Ghaziabad's Chhavi Kumar could not answer?

On Thursday, Ghaziabad's Chhavi Kumar became the first contestant to reach the Rs 1 crore question in the quiz based reality show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. An English teacher by profession, Chhavi played really well in the game and was about to become the first crorepati of the season but she didn't know the correct answer to the Rs 1 crore question. So, she decided to quit the game rather than giving the wrong answer to the question based on astronomy.

The question that host Amitabh Bachchan asked Chhabi Kumar for Rs 1 crore rupees was this, "After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 named?" The options were Rhea, Nemesis, Aphrodite, and Artemis. Chhavi thought for a long time but eventually decided to quit the game. While she was confused between the options of Rhea and Artemis and was inclined towards Rhea, she decided to leave the game than taking the risk.

Interestingly, while leaving Chhavi asked Big B to lock Option A - Rhea as her answer and it turned out to be the wrong one. The correct answer was Option D - Artemis. Chhavi's decision proved to be right.

On a related note, host Amitabh Bachchan had rebuked a KBC contestant who wanted plastic surgery on his wife's face with the prize money he has won on the show. Contestant Koshlendra Singh Tomar left host Big B surprised when he said that he wants to get plastic surgery done on his wife's face because he is tired of seeing the same face over the past 15 years.

However, after seeing Big B's reaction, the contestant from Madhya Pradesh said that he was joking. To this Bachchan reacted by saying such things should not be said even as a joke. Big B also complimented his wife and said that she is very beautiful and should not listen to her husband about getting plastic surgery. Tomar, who is a Gram Panchayat secretary in a Madhya Pradesh village, has won an amount of Rs 40,000 on the television quiz show

