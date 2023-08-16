KBC contestant warns Amitabh Bachchan for staying online late at night: 'Can get dark circles...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE KBC update

Amitabh Bachchan is back to host the new season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The season's 15th chapter premiered on August 14 on Sony TV. On Independence Day, the host-actor then began with the first fastest finger first round, which was won by Anshu Kumar Shahi from Muzaffarpur. He was out after giving the wrong answer to a question, despite having lifelines. Another contestant to take over the hotseat was Dhimahi Trivedi, who advised Amitabh about his late night usage of social media and said that he end up getting dark circles.

While Dhimahi said that she only uses social media for half an hour, she pointed out how Amitabh remains online even post midnight. Dhimahi told Big B that she wants to represent India internationally in Table Tennis. She has been playing since childhood. To this, Amitabh asked her how she manages both studies and sports. She responded, "I only give my whole day's 30 mins to social media and rest to my family. Because of that, both my studies and my passion for sports get managed. If one is passionate about something, then they try their best to make time for it."

Then she asked Big B in Hindi, "You shoot for films and now KBC too. How do you manage social media then?" When he asked her if she has seen his social media pages, she added, "Yes, I have also seen how you even post at 2 am." Amitabh asked her in response, "Am I doing something wrong?"

She replied to him, “No sir. It is said in Gujarati that if you watch mobile late at night, you can get dark circles. Sir aapko to ekdum handsome dikhna hai to aaram se sojaiya kariye (You have to look handsome so you should just have a good sleep)."

Following this, Amitabh Bachchan talked about social media and trolling. He said, "I make time for it. I write blogs every day. If I miss it then my fans would ping me and remind me. There have been times when I have written something but forgotten to post it. Social media helps me stay connected to people. See in life, there will be good and bad reactions on social media. One mustn't fear the trolls. Instead, they should challenge them and do what you love."

