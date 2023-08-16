Farhan Akhtar BREAKS silence on Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'Really nervous...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar officially announced the new Don! With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to replace Shah Rukh Khan. Netizens had mixed reactions over the casting, with several refusing to accept the Rocky Aur Rani actor as the new Don. Now, Farhan has addressed the negativity around the casting and also disclosed more details about the upcoming film.

Farhan Akhtar's statement

Breaking the silence over the trolling and controversy, Farhan Akhtar told BBC Asian Network, "I’m just really looking forward to get it going." He revealed how Ranveer was also anxious about stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and how they went through a similar experience when SRK replaced Big B for Don 2. Farhan said, "I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then."

Backing Ranveer Sinhg, Farhan added, "It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine." The actor-director was also asked what qualities needed for a good Don to which he replied, "self confidence, flamboyance and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on."

About Don 3

Don 3 is one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025. Recently the teaser of the film was dropped, which featured Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera in leather jacket, boots as he smokes a cigarette before facing the camera. Introducing himself as Don, Ranveer in shades looks intense and fierce. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025.

