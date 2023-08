Follow us on Image Source : RANVEER SINGH IS THE NEW DON OF THE FAR Ranveer Singh is the new Don of the Farhan Akhtar film.

Farhan Akhtar has finally revealed the new Don! With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to replace Shah Rukh Khan into the new interpretation of this larger than life character, who is once again the target of ‘11 mulkon ki police’. A new teaser introduces Ranveer as Don is also out. Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote, "A New Era Begins #Don3."

Don 3 one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025.

