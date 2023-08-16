Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar starrer is titled 'Welcome To The Jungle', release date announced | Read

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Welcome 3 update

After Arshad Warsi put an end to speculations by confirming that Welcome 3 is in the works, on Wednesday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala shared the big news with fans and revealed that Welcome 3 will hit theatres on Christmas next year. The third film in the franchise is titled 'Welcome To The Jungle'. However, not much about the cast has been revealed so far.

"FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote. Interestingly, the first Welcome movie was also released on Christmas 2007 while its sequel hit theatres in 2015.

If reports are to be believed, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, the iconic duo-- Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai will not be a part of Welcome 3. According to media reports, they have been replaced by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. According to Pinkvilla, "Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise."

Arshad Warsi on Welcome 3

The actor confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3. He told HT, "The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people."

About Welcome

Welcome and Welcome Back, both produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, have earned a special place in everyone's hearts. The first installment featured actors like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat. Welcome Back continued the legacy with stars like John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah.

