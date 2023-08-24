Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan recites poem as Chandrayaan 3 lands successfully on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Amitabh Bachchan

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon, Bollywood celebrities lauded ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and its team for the historic mission. Joining them in expressing their pride about the huge achievement, Amitabh Bachchan recited a poem on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The official Instagram page of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 dropped a video where Big B is saluting ISRO for their commendable achievement through his poem.

He had earlier too expressed his excitement over India's proud moment. Amitabh Bachchan had said, "kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan 3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega (laughs). Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, Vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga, ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr us khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai, ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ki thaani hai, is dil ne humesha uski maani hai. Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desk ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai Lakshay nahi hai badal ka humko ambar mutthi mein karna hai.."

About Chandrayaan 3

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (August 23) made history after its lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the South pole of the Moon. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who is currently in South Africa for the BRICS Summit congratulated the scientists and said "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India."

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm. The lander module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26-kg rover (Pragyan) made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

