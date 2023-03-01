Kashmera Shah breaks silence on kissing husband Krushna Abhishek publicly: 'I did have a glass of wine'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHMERASHAH Kashmera Shah breaks silence on kissing Krushna

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek are one of the most adored couples in Telly Town. The couple recently made headlines after Kashmera passionately kissed Krushna in front of the paparazzi. The video quickly went viral on the internet, with many criticising the actress and calling her drunk. Now, Kashmera has finally opened up about the much-talked PDA incident.

For the unversed, the couple recently graced the Bigg Boss 16 success bash. Outside the party, Kashmera was seen striking various poses for the cameras. Soon after, Krushna attempted to pull her back into the party area. But Kashmera wasn't in the mood to go inside, so she pulled Krushna out and started giving him passionate kisses. First, Krushna appeared a little hesitant, but he could not stop smiling.

Now, sharing about the incident, the actress told the Times of India, "Yes, I am aware that people assumed I was drunk and thus unable to stand properly. The truth was that I was jetlagged. I'd just returned from Los Angeles, arrived home, and then went to the party, so I was exhausted. I did have a glass of wine, so I'm not sure if that made me tipsy. Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. I had been missing him for almost three weeks. I was desperate for PDA, which is why I publicly kissed Krushna at the party."

Meanwhile, during the course of reality show Bigg Boss 16, the power couple launched their show Bigg Buzz, in which they were seen interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants. The show aired on Voot and received massive love.

Also read: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 BTS video leaked? Emraan Hashmi’s look raises eyebrows

Also read: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar hint at teaming up again for a period drama, See their Instagram post

Latest Entertainment News