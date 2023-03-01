Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 BTS video leaked? Emraan Hashmi’s look raises eyebrows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 BTS video leaked?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently filming the third installment of the famous Tiger franchise. It is being said that actor Emraan Hashmi has also been roped in for the spy thriller. He was recently spotted in Russia, where Salman and Katrina were filming for the film. Recently, a video of Emraan Hashmi has been making the rounds on the internet, and it is being claimed that it is from the sets of Tiger 3.

The actor sports a black t-shirt and a strong look in the viral clip. It is believed that the video was leaked from the Tiger 3 set. Several fans circulated it. However, the majority of them were immediately removed. Check out the leaked video and photos here:

Releasing this Diwali

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Katrina will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will hit theatres on Diwali 2023. It is a part of YRF's spy universe.

SRK connection

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan set the screens ablaze as the superstars shared the screen in Pathaan. Salman Khan's cameo garnered all the whistles and received immense love. In the movie, the actor gave a hint that they would reunite in "Tiger 3," and it seems it is surely happening. After Tiger made an explosive cameo in 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making an appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming 'Tiger 3' film. Salman told King Khan in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission, so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission. Their hint in Pathaan to unite again has piqued the interest of fans, who can't wait to see Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the spy thriller.

