Kapil Sharma shares 'last' photos of this season with Archana Puran Singh as TKSS to go off-air

As 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going off-air soon, its host and comedian Kapil Sharma dropped some fun pictures with Archana Puran Singh. Both of them are often seen throwing jokes at one another and teasing each other in the show. According to a recent report, the comedy show will air it's last episode with Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, followed by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote the sequel of their show The Night Manager. As Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to travel to the USA for a month-long tour, the show is taking a break.

Now, the comedian-actor shared some adorable photoshoot pictures on his Instagram and stated that they were the last of this season. Kapil looked dapper in this floral-printed suit, and white T-shirt paired with jeans and stylish red sunglasses. Whereas, Archana donned a brown and green shimmery casual jacket, T-shirt and pants. Sharing the pictures, Kapil captioned the post "Last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam love you so much."

According to Indian Express, The Kapil Sharma Show's team "has almost finalised the last few episodes, and the season’s last episode will either air on July 2 or July 9." Further, The Kapil Sharma Show’s timeslot (weekend, 9:30 pm) will be taken up by India’s Got Talent with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah returning as guests. Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are part of the ongoing season. And recently, Krushna Abhishek joined as 'Sapna.'

Kapil Sharma recently dropped a poster with details of his upcoming US tour on his Instagram handle. The poster stated that Sharma will hold his first show in the US on July 8. This is not the first time that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air. Earlier also, the show went off-air but returned with a new season in September 2022.

