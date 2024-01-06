Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Meet the six wild card entries set to enter the dance reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wild card entries

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its 11th edition and made its return to its home channel, Sony Entertainment Television, where the first season was aired. The popular dance reality show made a comeback after a long gap of 12 years. According to the report of IANS, the celebrity dance reality show introduced six wild card entries- Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Varma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha, and Nikhita Gandhi. In the unique challenge named Chaar Ka Vaar, two celebrity contestants along with other choreographers must compete as a team of four to impress the judges. Let's take a look at the contestants who will be joining the show.

1. Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is a sensational Indian dancer and content creator, who has achieved a remarkable milestone in his digital journey. He is Gauhar Khan's brother-in-law. Talking about the show, he said, "his show has always been on my bucket list, and I am elated to finally get an opportunity to be here. This wild card entry is not just a chance for me to showcase my dance skills, but also an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with some of the most talented individuals in the industry. I am ready to give it my all, push my limits, and leave a lasting impression on the judges, and my fans, who are my biggest strength.”

2. Dhanashree Varma

Dhanashree Varma is the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She often posts videos of popular trends and is known for her amazing dancing skills. "I have worked relentlessly on honing my skills as a dancer, and now it's time to put them to the test. My injury was a setback, but it taught me resilience and the importance of never giving up and this will be the ultimate test for me as I step into the spotlight once again. I am aware that this journey might be physically and mentally demanding, but I am prepared to face it head-on. I have a wonderful support system and coupled with my passion for dance, it will help me make the most of this coveted platform," shared Dhanashree.

3. Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani who gained popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, is all ready to set the stage on fire. Not only this, she also appeared in several music videos and is a brilliant dancer. "My goal is to enjoy every moment, make the most of this experience, and create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. I'm ready to dance my way into the hearts of the audiences and show them a side of me they've never seen before," she said.

4. Sagar Parekh

TV actor Sagar Parekh is well known for his role as Samar in Anupama. He also featured in other shows including Babbar Ka Tabbar, Internet Wala Love, and Aye Zindagi.

5. RJ Glenn Saldanha

Glenn Saldanha famously known as RJ Glenn is a Radio Jockey by profession and has hosted several shows.

6. Nikhita Gandhi

Nikhita Gandhi is a popular Indian playback singer and has sung songs in Indian films in five different languages. She has songs for films including Tiger 3, Shiddat, I, and Thank You For Coming among others.

The series is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani and judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Anil Grover are all smiles as they pose at Dunki's success party| See Pics

Also Read: 'I was thrilled when I..': Shweta Tiwari joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe with Singham Again