Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal and Pawnadeep Rajan groove on 'Chod Do Aanchal’ this weekend

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Still from Indian Idol 12

This weekend Indian Idol Season 12 will be seen bringing a Senior Citizen special themed episode for its viewers. The special episode will celebrate the spirits of those who outdid themselves by achieving their true dreams irrespective of their age. Celebrating their victories, the upcoming episode will witness the enthusiasm of social media’s sensational couple Yashpal Singh Verma and Shanta Verma. In the show, the couple will be seen requesting contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to shake a leg with them.

In the episode, Yashpal Singh Verma and Shanta Verma will be seen requesting Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita to join them on stage and dance with them on the song 'Chod Do Aanchal'.

Talking about her experience, Arunita Kanjilal in a statement said, “It is always fun to be amongst your fans, audiences & loved ones. I was in awe seeing both being in love even after so many years of their marriage. They have undoubtedly become the sensation in the digital world but after their appearance on Indian Idol, they will rule every viewer's hearts, too. I am honoured to be sharing stage space with them and appreciate Indian Idol for bringing such cute love stories to the eyes of India”, she ended.

“It was an enjoyable moment for me. Arunita & I make for a good singing duo and we help bring out the best in one another. The song that we sang is one of my favourites and I can’t thank them enough to come & shake a leg with us after our performance. They have been ruling the digital space and there’s no second-guessing as to why. Thankful to Indian Idol for making us meet such happily spirited individuals” added Pawandeep Rajan.

Here's a glimpse of Arunita and Pawandeep's performance last week:

Joining as the host will be Aditya Narayan who will be accompanied by the judges -- Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya who will be seen applauding their enthusiasm. Indian Idol Season 12, premiers every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television