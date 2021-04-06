Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIANIDOLS12_ Indian Idol 12: AR Rahman signs Taal Music Cassette for contestant Ashish

After veteran actress Rekha graced the set of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 it's time for music maestro AR Rahman. The coming episode will witness a next-level musical extravaganza with Oscar winner AR Rahman's melodious tunes. AR Rahman will be seen promoting his upcoming film 99 Songs on the show. The film marks AR Rahman's debut as a producer and writer.

Along with the judges and the contestants, this is going to be a really special episode for the audience as well. Indian Idol is the longest-running singing reality show and it never fails to entertain its audience with an amazing set of performances.

AR Rahman will be seen having a good time with the judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and host Rithvik Dhanjani.

It is going to be a really special time for the contestants as well since they will get to perform in front of the legendry singer who is an inspiration to most of them. One of the contestants Ashish had his moment as AR Rehman signed a cassette of Taal for him.

Ashish who gave a performance on the songs Saathiya, Humma - Humma and Satrangi Re received a huge round of applause from all the judges.

While praising him, AR Rahman said he is a born talent and a great performer with a superior voice tone. Himesh Reshammiya felt Ashish deserves to be one of the finalists. Because the sort of songs which he sang were really difficult.

Ashish was overwhelmed by his words and said that he feels blessed to get so much love and praise from everyone. He then requested AR Rahman that he has a cassette of Taal which his father gave him during his childhood. This was amongst the first music songs which he had listened to while growing up. He requested AR Rehman to sign on behalf of his father who is an ardent fan of his music.

This weekend Rekha was seen as a guest on Indian Idol 12. The veteran actress had a great time with the judges and the contestants. From dancing on Humma Humma song in sneakers to playing table on Vishal Dadlani's head, it was indeed a fun-filled episode.