Indian Idol 12: Rekha dances to Humma Humma wearing sneakers, gifts Neha Kakkar Kanjivaram saree

Television's singing reality show Indian Idol 12 keeps ruling the headlines for its talented contestants and the fun elements it keeps adding to its format. The show is one of the longest-running reality shows on TV and continues to blow away the viewers with an amazing set of performances. This year's Indian Idol 12 which is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan has witnessed a lot of guests making an appearance in the show. Recently, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor graced the sets of the show and now the upcoming episode will witness legendary actress Rekha.

The presence of the actress added an extra flavor of fun and entertainment to the show. From playing Tabla on Vishal Dadlani's head to dancing to the tunes of Humma Humma in sneakers, Rekha brought extra elements of entertainment to the show.

The actress will be seen dancing with contestant Shanmukhapriya wearing sneakers. Shanmukhapriyawas lauded for her performance. She sang the song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani. Rekha was mesmerized by her performance and said, "I like the way you sing with expressions, it's great and worth watching. I can feel that you have a greater bond with your mother as she is always next to you. It’s your mother’s blessing because of which you have come so far and received so much accolades at this young age."

Shanmukhapriya requested Rekha to perform on stage, to which Rekha had one condition. She said that she ill only dance if Shanmukhapriya will sing for her. Rekha also requested Shanmukhapriya to give her sneakers so that she can dance in them.

Shanmukhapriya and Rekha together performed on the song Humma Humma which was loved by the audience and they gave them a standing ovation.

Rekha also gifted singer Neha Kakkar a beautiful Kanjivaram saree when they met on the set of the singing reality show.The actress said a saree was the "most beautiful attire" someone could wear, which is why she decided to present the newly-married singer with a saree.

"It's always said whenever you meet someone newly-wed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe a saree is one of the most beautiful attire someone can don. So, I decided to gift Neha a saree only," she said.

Neha was deeply touched by the gift and said that the saree will always be special for her.

"This saree is a blessing which I have received from Rekha ma'am and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha ma'am, and I am one meeting her. Receiving a gift from her is so special. I can't describe in words how happy I am," she said.

Neha tied the knot with musician Rohanpreet Singh last October in an elaborate wedding.

The atmosphere on the show turned light when Rekha joked about not being invited to Neha's wedding.

"I have met Rohan earlier then also you didn't invite me to your wedding". To which Neha replied: "If I knew you know me, I would have definitely invited you at my wedding."

-with IANS inputs