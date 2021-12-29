Gauahar Khan recalls winning Bigg Boss 7 with throwback pics; Kushal Tandon calls her 'khallaa'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEERA95675467 Gauahar Khan's Bigg Boss 7 winning moment

Actress Gauahar Khan had won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7 eight years ago. The actress on Tuesday recalled the moment when host Salman Khan announced her as the winner and gave her the trophy. Sharing the throwback photos of her lifting the trophy, Gauahar revealed that she is grateful for all the love and support she had received.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "To my CRAZYLOT , This was our victory ! 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv , @beingsalmankhan , #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life ! #Alhamdulillah . Im grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts , hence winning #bb7 . Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever . N have so much love for allllll my co contestants on my season . It was the best cast EVER !"

Gauahar's industry friends were soon to react to the post and called her a memorable winner of the show. The actress' ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Kushal Tandon also dropped a comment teasing her and wrote, "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa regards ur co contestant." Nikitan Dheer said, "You are on the most graceful women and one of the most fierce contestants in BB. You deserved the victory my friend." One of the best BB contestants ever," said Amit Tandon.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was recently seen in a short film 'Sorry Bhaisaab' opposite The Family Man fame Sharib Hashmi. The film released on December 16 and earned an applaud from the critics and viewers alike.

Directed by Sumit Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikary, the short film is a relatable humorous take on the desires, motivations and aspirations of the middle class and their eternal quest for things to make their lives better.