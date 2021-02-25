Fans trend 'Happy Birthday Aly Goni,' share unseen pictures with Jasmin Bhasin, BB14 after party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALYJA_BHASIN_GONI Fans trend 'Happy Birthday Aly Goni'

TV actor Aly Goni, who finished at number four in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, is enjoying his stay in Jammu. Soon after the BB14 finale, the actor flew to his family with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and rang into his 30th birthday on Thursday (February 25). While he has been giving a sneak peek into his stay at the beautiful location through posts and stories, fans have been demanding more 'JasLy' moments. The pictures and videos have been going viral on the internet in which Aly can be seen celebrating his birthday with his family.

The videos doing the rounds show Aly cutting the cake with his sister Ilham and lady love Jasmin by his side. The family celebrated the actor's birthday with a grand bash. Take a look-

On Thursday, Aly Goni fans flooded Twitter with wishes and love that 'Happy Birthday Aly Goni' started trending. From sharing his memorable moments from Bigg Boss 14 house to romantic stills with Jasmin Bhasin, netizens have been dedication many posts for the Teh Hai Mohabbatein actor.

One Twitter user wrote, "To the one of the most loved person who won the millions of heart.. wishing him the love,respect,happiness & most success... may you be blessed with the best... you deserve the best..Lots of love." Another tweeted, "my biggest flex is in 2018 i got to meet Aly! And he is such a gem! No word could decribe the moment i met him @AlyGoni #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni" Check out the birthday tweets here-

Talking about what he earned on the show, Aly Goni tweeted, "Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya. Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude. (I realised what I have actually earned after coming out of the house. I have earned a lot of love and respect. #FamAly is the best and always will be.)"

Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner in the just-concluded season 14 of the reality television show. She defeated finalists Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly.