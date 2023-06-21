Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA KAKAR Dipika Kakar welcomes baby boy with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, goes through premature delivery

TV star and YouTuber Dipika Kakar welcomed her first child with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on Wednesday. The actress had to go through a premature delivery and delivered a baby body. Taking it to Instagram, Shoaib shared the news with his fans and well-wishers on Instagram.

In a note, he wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in yours prayers."

Take a look at the note here:

Dipika Kakar welcomes baby boy with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 38th birthday. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, he wrote, "This one as “papa to be” and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… cant wait myself.. too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all."

Check out the post here:

Dipika Kakar also shared a heartwarming post on her husband's birthday that left their fans teary-eyed. Sharing an adorable reel on Instagram, she wrote, "Har Dua Me Aapka Naam Hai…in alfaazon se badhkar kuch nahi hai to explain what u mean to me… and with time aapki mohabbat ne meri zindagi ko sirf aur zyaada khoobsurat banaya hai… Aur ab ye safar saath aur zyaada khoobsurat hone wala hai. yesss papa to be… cant wait to see u as a father… u have been the best son.. the best brother, the best husband & now Inshallah u will be the best Father. aapko life ki har khushi mile… aur har wo cheez jiski aapko khwaish hai.. because i know u deserve nothing but the Best… Happy Birthday meri zindagi @shoaib2087 … i love you."

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell head over heels in love with each other.

