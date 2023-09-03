Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Premiere date, timings, CONFIRMED contestants list, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Nagarjuna Akkineni

Bigg Boss is one of the most-loved reality shows in the Indian TV industry. Amid the buzz around Bigg Boss season 17, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is all set to begin. Hosted by Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni, the reality show will begin with 22 contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 premiere date and timings

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will premiere on September 3 at 9 pm on Star Maa. Apart from TV, the show will also premiere 24/7 on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. Disney+Hotstar Telugu took to Twitter, now X, and confirmed the development. The handle wrote, "Hold onto your excitement because the countdown is almost over! Just 1 more day until Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 hits your screens with host #Nagarjuna. Don't miss to watch tomorrow at 7 PM exclusively on #StarMaa and #DisneyPlusHotstar. #BiggBossTeugu7."

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 confirmed contestants list

Shakeela

Aata Sandeep

Kiran Rathod

Abbas

Shobha Shetty

Vishny Priya

Gautham Krishna

Pratysha

Bhole Shavali

Jabardast Mahesh

Mahesh Archant

Amardeep Chowdry

Damini Bhatla

Farzana

Tasty Teja

Subhashree Rayguru

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 saw playback singer LV Revanth as the winner. Revanth was pitted against Shrihan. The show also invited commoners to participate.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Hindi is coming back with season 17 after the successful stint of season 16 and Bigg Boss OTT 2. Like every year, the reality show will see Salman Khan as the host.

Bigg Boss 17 tentative contestants list

Shafaq Naaz

Ankita Lokhande

Vikcy Jain

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Sachin Meena

Seema Haider

Anjum Fakih

Arjit Taneja

Awez Darbar

Anjali Arora

Munawar Faruqui

