Raj Kundra's UNUSUAL promotion of wife Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee will tickle your funny bones | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sukhee

After Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty is back with yet another theatrical release Sukhee. The film marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and will hit the big screen on September 22. In the episode, the actor's husband Raj Kundra was spotted promoting his wife's film earlier today at the Mumbai airport but in an unusual way.

In the viral video, Raj Kundra can be seen in a black gigantic mask and carrying a backpack-like-looking pink screen that reads, "Sukhee coming soon." He also sported a long shrug-like hoodie as he walked with his wife Shilpa Shetty while exiting the airport.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media users reacted to the unusual promotion of Sukhee by Raj Kundra. One user wrote, "Maskman." Another user wrote, "Isne koi kasam khayi hai kya. Saari umr aise moonh chipaane ki." Yet another user wrote, "Looking so cute."

About Sukhee

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Shikhaa Sharma, Sukhee traces the story of a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends who are set to attend a school reunion in Delhi. The film celebrates Sukhee and her friends' journey as they relive their old days and appreciate their transitions over the years.

The film was announced last month with multiple posters featuring Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, and Mridula Oberoi. Sukhee will also see Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhary, and Kiran Kumar in key roles. The film is said to be a fun entertainer and marks the Bollywood debut of Kusha Kapila.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma co-starring Sherlin Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

Also Read: After Prabhas' Salaar postponement, THESE 4 Tamil films to release on September 28

Latest Bollywood News