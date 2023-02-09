Bigg Boss confesses of being biased for Priyanka Chahar Chaudhry, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SOFTY_SUPPORTS Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's fan page uploads

As the finale is just 3 days away, Bigg Boss is taking the top 5 finalists down memory lane. The audience has been eagerly waiting to know the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Throughout the season, there have been several accusations on Bigg Boss for being biased for some particular contestants. Now, Bigg Boss himself has confessed who is his favorite among the top 5. A video has been doing the rounds on social media where Bigg Boss accepts that Priyanka Chahar Chaudhry is his favorite.

The official page of Colors TV has shared a promo where Priyanka is being praised by Bigg Boss and he even accepts bluntly that he is being biased.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Priyanka has been a favorite for many. Fans have flooded social media tweets and memes declaring her to be the winner. Constant biased comments are giving the makers sleepless nights and they are wondering about the repercussions after Priyanka will win. Not only audience and fans even celebrities who have been associated with the same show spoke about channel-making winners of their favorites. Like before Devoleena, Kamya Punjabi too had taken an indirect dig at the makers and said that this time she wants a channel non-face to win the show. The makers are definitely in a big dilemma.

While Shiv is also a strong contender, there will be a tough fight between him and Priyanka. Shiv and Priyanka both have equal popularity and they both deserve to win. But only time can tell who will be the winner. But with Priyanka's win, there will be a huge cry about biasedness and more.

One of the most popular faces on the show, Priyanka Chahar is touted by many to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. The actor rose to fame post her stint in the show Udaariyaan, which also starred her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant and close friend Ankit Gupta.

