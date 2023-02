Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 February 8 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 February 8 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss arranges a press conference inside the BB house where contestants face harsh questions from the reporters. The reporters have put some really unexpected questions which all the fans have been eagerly waiting for. The finale week is proving to be a rollercoaster of emotions. A few questions served by the reporters even create a brawl between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Let's see how the contestants face pressure from the media.

