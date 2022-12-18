Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Tina calls Sumbul invisible; Archana ignites fight with Soundarya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, the Bigg Boss house is witnessing more drama where Tina Dutta and Sumbul Toqueer get into an ugly fight over perks given to them. Tina loses her calm and calls Sumbul an invisible contestant and says that her existence is unnoticeable. On the other hand, Archana being Archana, she makes sure to poke people whenever they are doing their kitchen duty. Archana again creates a fuss for roti and tries to ignite a fight with Soundarya. Archana denies making roti and Priyanka and Soundarya start yelling at her for not completing her duties. Supposedly, Soundarya is Archana's only friend but it seems she lost her too.

Latest Entertainment News