Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Tina calls Sumbul invisible; Archana ignites fight with Soundarya

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Tina and Sumbul are seen having an ugly fight where Tina calls Sumbul an invisible contestant. On the other hand, Archana locks horns with Soundarya. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2022 21:28 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, the Bigg Boss house is witnessing more drama where Tina Dutta and Sumbul Toqueer get into an ugly fight over perks given to them. Tina loses her calm and calls Sumbul an invisible contestant and says that her existence is unnoticeable. On the other hand, Archana being Archana, she makes sure to poke people whenever they are doing their kitchen duty. Archana again creates a fuss for roti and tries to ignite a fight with Soundarya. Archana denies making roti and Priyanka and Soundarya start yelling at her for not completing her duties. Supposedly, Soundarya is Archana's only friend but it seems she lost her too.

  • Dec 18, 2022 9:28 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin & Archana fight over the bathroom being dirty

    Archana shows Soundarya how dirty the bathroom is which turns into a fight where they keep on accusing each other of not fulfilling their duties.

     

  • Dec 18, 2022 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss treats contestants with pizza party

    Bigg Boss treats contestants with a Pizza party. He announces that the show will be extended for 4 more weeks.

  • Dec 18, 2022 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sumbul regrets coming to Bigg Boss

    Sumbul shares with MC Stan and Sajid Khan that she regrets coming to Bigg Boss and it is her second wrong decision. Sajid and MC Stan try to make her understand that things will be alright.

  • Dec 18, 2022 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin and Tina continue to fight

    Shalin and Tina continue giving each other cold vibes. Shalin complains to Ankit that he is tired of Tina's attitude.

