Bigg Boss 16 Nov 14, LIVE: Housemates race for captaincy, Tina-Shalin get reality check
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 14, LIVE: In today's episode, housemates compete for captaincy. On the other hand, Tina and Shalin get reality check from their 'friends' in the house. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 14, LIVE: The reality show helmed by Salman Khan is gaining pace and getting more interesting each day. From Shiv-Archana's infamous spat to Gori's eviction after two weeks of no eviction, the season is making sure to keep audiences glued to the screens. While contestants are racing towards the big title, they are making sure to leave no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained. In today's episode, contestants will indulge in a task as the race for captaincy begins for the new captain of the house. During the task, contestants will be seen making revelations and speaking unabashedly about each other. On the other hand, Shalin and Tina will be seen arguing after they get a reality check from their friends in the house. Priyanka and Archana will be seen indulging in an argument over sugar. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing equations in the house as the race for captaincy begins. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.
Nov 14, 202211:00 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Tina claims she never trusted Sajid
Tina claims that Sajid is one of those horses that she will never bet on since she has never trusted him.
Nov 14, 202210:56 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Tina is upset with Sajid
Tina is angry with Sajid since during the captaincy challenge, he preferred Abdu over Shalin and Tina. Tina is extremely furious that she wasn't given any benefits despite having backed Sajid, and she tells Nimrit that she will now also flip in the game.
Nov 14, 202210:47 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Bigg Boss changes captaincy perks
Bigg Boss modifies the captaincy benefits and informs the captain that they would rule as king and queen. The two persons who share the room with him will not work and will be safeguarded from nominations.
Nov 14, 202210:43 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Meet the new captain of the house
Sajid takes over as the house's new captain. Housemates are overjoyed, but some believe he played unfairly.
Nov 14, 202210:36 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Soundarya calls Nimrit 'most unhygienic'
Speaking to Priyanka, Soundarya describes Nimrit as the most unhygienic person in the household. She continues by saying that she will reveal something after taking off the microphone.
Nov 14, 202210:32 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Sajid Tour & Travels is making waves in the house
Nimrit and Shalin are the first to receive the house tour from Sajid. He describes each person's personality and background in the house in a funny manner. Gautam, Priyanka, and Soundarya are jointly dismissed by Nimrit and Shalin.
Nov 14, 202210:30 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
The fight for captaincy begins
Sajid Khan is elected to serve as the house' tour guide. After the beeper sounds, he is permitted to lead two people around and describe the traits of the competitors. The contestants must list and explain why they believe three housemates should not serve as captains.
Nov 14, 202210:09 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Bigg Boss provides relief for Shalin
Shalin was denied the opportunity to become captain, but now that the restriction has been lifted, he can finally compete for the position.
Nov 14, 202210:07 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Bigg Boss calls housemates to the living room
Bigg Boss calls the housemates to the living room, but Shalin was still in the shower as the other candidates arrived. After Shiv rushed to call him, Shalin entered the living room wearing only a towel, and Bigg Boss hailed him.
Nov 14, 202210:04 PM (IST)Posted by Akshat Sundrani
Gautam and Soundarya indulge in a heated argument
Gautam and Soundarya get into a heated disagreement in the kitchen about breakfast preparation. The argument become so intense that they leave the kitchen without eating their breakfast.