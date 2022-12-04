Sunday, December 04, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Priyanka, Shiv, Archana have an emotional breakdown, Shekhar Suman dons MC Stan's avatar
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss lets loose the emotions of the contestants. Priyanka, Shiv and Archana have an emotional breakdown. Though after the storm of emotions, Shekhar Suman enters with big bulletin donning MC Stan's avatar. Stay connected for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2022 21:14 IST
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE:  In today's episode, contestants are seen speaking their hearts out to Bigg Boss. The one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss makes Shiv, Priyanka and Archana very emotional. An emotional breakdown is seen in the house today as Priyanka is seen expressing her fear of getting work after this show and Shiv also gets teary-eyed about being misunderstood. Tonight Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are seen getting clarity on the equation they share. While Shalin tells her that they evidently like each other, Tina is still very guarded about making any statement. While Shekar Suman enters the show donning MC Stan's avatar and roasts the contestants in a unique rapping style. 

 

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

  • Dec 04, 2022 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina and Shalin discuss about their relationship

    Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are seen getting clarity on the equation they share. While Shalin tells her that they evidently like each other, Tina is still very guarded about making any statement.

     

  • Dec 04, 2022 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Tina talks to Sajid about Shalin

    Tina clears it infront of Sajid Khan that she cannot fall for Shalin ever as she doesn't know anything about his past. To this Sajid tells her that she should stay away from Shalin then. 

  • Dec 04, 2022 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka clarifies her issues with Soundarya

    Priyanka clarifies her issues with Soundarya. She apologises to Soundarya and tells her that she thought that Soundarya is intervening between her and Ankit.

