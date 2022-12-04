Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Priyanka, Shiv, Archana have an emotional breakdown, Shekhar Suman dons MC Stan's avatar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants are seen speaking their hearts out to Bigg Boss. The one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss makes Shiv, Priyanka and Archana very emotional. An emotional breakdown is seen in the house today as Priyanka is seen expressing her fear of getting work after this show and Shiv also gets teary-eyed about being misunderstood. Tonight Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are seen getting clarity on the equation they share. While Shalin tells her that they evidently like each other, Tina is still very guarded about making any statement. While Shekar Suman enters the show donning MC Stan's avatar and roasts the contestants in a unique rapping style.

Latest Entertainment News