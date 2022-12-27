Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
  Bigg Boss 16, Dec 27 LIVE: BB chunaav begins; housemates pitch for captaincy throne 
Bigg Boss 16, Dec 27 LIVE: In today's episode, the race for captaincy commences and contestants pitch their proposition to outsiders. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2022 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Dec 27 LIVE: In today's episode, many fans enter the house to do a "BB Chunaav," and the participants make pitches like politicians in unique ways in order to become the next captain of the house. Shiv Thakare conveys his emotions in style and MC Stan shows off his panache. On the other side, a violent confrontation between Vikkas Manaktala and Archana results in unpleasant circumstances in the kitchen. During the fight, Archana loses her cool and pulls the utensil from the stove, almost splashing hot water on Priyanka, Sumbul, and Vikkas. Vikkas gets furious, but Shalin Bhanot stops him. Seeing the drama, the other housemates shudder in surprise. It will be interesting to watch who the new captains of the house will be, as well as the BB's reaction to Archana's action.

 

