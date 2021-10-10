Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan and Yohani's epic performance stuns audience

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani get into argument over favourite contestants

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is moving around Navratri celebrations and also Pratik Sehajpal. At one point Salman Khan was seen asking Pratik and Jay Bhanushali to watch their language and behaviour. In today's special episode we will see celebrities like Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin, and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli. They will come to support their favourite contestants on the show. But the overall discussion ends up in a heated argument over Pratik and Jay. The upcoming episode will also see the eviction of one contestant and many other interesting twists and turns.