Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan and Yohani's epic performance stuns audience
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan and Yohani's epic performance stuns audience

Bigg Boss 15: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is all about Navratri celebrations and Pratik Sehajpal. Several guests like Nikki Tambolie, Arjun Bijlani and others will also grace the show. Today's episode will also see the eviction of one contestant and many other interesting twists and turns.

New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2021 21:58 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani get into argument over favourite contestants

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is moving around Navratri celebrations and also Pratik Sehajpal. At one point Salman Khan was seen asking Pratik and Jay Bhanushali to watch their language and behaviour. In today's special episode we will see celebrities like Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin, and Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli. They will come to support their favourite contestants on the show. But the overall discussion ends up in a heated argument over Pratik and Jay. The upcoming episode will also see the eviction of one contestant and many other interesting twists and turns.

 

Live updates :BIGG BOSS 15 LIVE OCTOBER 10

  • Oct 10, 2021 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Ieshaan says Donal is the biggest manipulator in the house

    After Afsana said that she speaks heart out and is not afraid of anyone.Vishal said that Afsana twists words. Umar and Akasa call Vishal Kotian the biggest manipulator. Donal calls Karan the biggest manipulator. Everyone says Meisha is the dirtiest person in the house. Meisha says I am clean. Ieshaan says Donal is the biggest manipulator in the house. Salman tells Ieshaan that manipulative and dirty mean different things. Iesshan calls Donal the fakest person.

  • Oct 10, 2021 9:52 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    9 people in the house feel Afsana can cheat for the game

    When Salman Khan asked who can ditch the other person for the game Umar said that he feels that Afsana can cheat easily for the game. Nishant feels Jay can betray people. 9 people say they feel Afsana can cheat for the game. 

  • Oct 10, 2021 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra think Pratik Sehajpal is follower

    Nishant and Akasa says that Vishal thinks he is the leader of the pack but he is not. Umar takes the name of Jay. Tejasswi takes the name of Pratik saying that he is a follower, Karan Kundrra seconds her.

  • Oct 10, 2021 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Most housemates think Donal is not understanding the game

    Salman Khan asks who is not understanding the game. Nishant says it is Simba. Akasa takes Donal's name while Umar feels it is Ieshaan. Around seven people feel that Donal is not understanding the game. Shamita says I feel Afsana does not understand the game.

  • Oct 10, 2021 9:43 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan plays game with Nishant Bhat, Akasa, and Umar Riaz

    Salman Khan calls with Nishant Bhat, Akasa, and Umar Riaz for an interesting game where he asks questions from them and then housemates cast votes if they agree with them or not. 

  • Oct 10, 2021 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Trending Sri Lankan singer Yohani enjoys crooning with Salman Khan

    Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is the special guest on 'Navratri Special' during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Salman joined her and hilariously mispronounced some lyrics and said words like “hangover” and “Sridevi”.

