Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty is jealous of Neha Bhasin and the reason is Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin bonded quite well during their stint together in Bigg Boss OTT. The celebrity duo continued to stay friends even after the reality show ended. Neha has been a strong pillar of support to the actress as she continues her journey in Bigg Boss 15. Neha, who appeared the show during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan extended full support to Shamita and minced no words in calling out her opponents. Thanking the singer, Shamita's elder sister and Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter to laud Neha. The actress thanked her for extending support to Shamita and said she is 'so jealous' of Neha.

"So jealous u got to speak to her @NehaBhasinTeam . Your love , friendship and support means so much to @ShamitaShetty and us #ShamitasTribe #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitalsTheBoss," Shilpa tweeted.

Responding to Shilpa, Neha wrote, "She looked radiant, happy and ready for the win yesterday. Aunty and you are supporting her like real champions and that confidence is radiating on her. Sending you my biggest hug."

Shilpa often shares posts for Shamita and lauds her for fearless journey in Bigg Boss. Recently, sharing a fan-edit video of the BB contestant, Shilpa wrote, "She would rather walk alone in darkness than follow anyone else's shadow.”- R. G. Moon... Seeing you take on every hurdle, challenge, and disagreement head on is something that makes me extremely proud of you, Tunki I love how gracefully and tactfully you’ve dealt with everything in this journey. And now, I know it’s time for you to come home… with the trophy! #ShamitasTribe has got your back, my darling. Stay strong you’ve got this! @shamitashetty_official @sunandashetty10."

In another instance, when Shilpa spoke to Shamita over a video call in the show, the sibling dup broke down saying they miss each other.

"My Tigress, my Tunki @shamitashetty_official. I love you, my baby! I really miss you, can’t believe I’ve not seen you/spoken to u in all these months… (nearly 5 months First OTT+ The current one) They say, sabr ka phal meetha hota hai... may this wait translate into sweet success for you, this New Year. Till then we are praying and waiting for you with bated breath. I know you’ve got this!" Shilpa wrote sharing the video on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Bigg boss 15 has been extended by two weeks.