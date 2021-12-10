Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KHABRI Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh's first wife makes SHOCKING revelations, says he physically abused

Bigg Boss 15 has become super interesting with the entry of wildcard contestants like Rashami Desai, Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. The participation of the controversy queen's partner in the show added the missing spice in the show. For quite a long time, his identity was hidden from the public eye owing to professional issues. In the last season, Rakhi urged Bigg Boss to bring her husband inside the house and her wish got fulfilled when Ritesh agreed to participate in the ongoing season. Not much was known about the mysterious man apart from the fact that he was an NRI who wants to stay away from the public eye. Well, the man these days is receiving accolades for taking a stand at several incidents. However, information about his first wife Snigdha Priya will definitely leave you in shock.

Yes, that's true! Rakhi happens to be Ritesh's second wife as he was earlier married to Snigdha and even has a six years old baby boy. Not only this but in an interview with India Forums, Snigdha made some shocking revelations about him and revealed that she has faced physical abuse in their marriage. Apart from this, she even made it clear that Ritesh is not an NRI moreover his family was also not quite well to do and did not even have smartphones before their marriage.

Speaking to the portal about her abusive marriage, the lady said, "Ritesh was an abusive husband. He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours. I was in the bedroom and his family was sitting in the hall but nobody came to my rescue. He would take breaks in between and return to hit me after a while. This continued for some four hours until I got severely injured and started bleeding. He got scared and took me to the hospital.

He lied to the hospital staff that we fell off from the bike. While the nurse was treating me, and the moment she put the curtains, I pleaded her to drop me until the airport. Later, I used her phone and called my father and narrated the incident. He immediately sent one of my relative for my rescue and I left him from that day on wards. After I left, he called me and accused me of taking his valuables and checking his certificates."

She further said that Ritesh is not an NRI. She said, "As far as I’ve seen, the family was also not quite well to do. They didn’t even have smartphones before we got married. He quoted his salary to be 4 lac but I found out that it was a lie too."

Snigdha said that she would love to enter Bigg Boss not as a contestant but to expose Ritesh in front of Rakhi. She believes that the major reason why he married her was "Money. He can do a lot of things for money. If he gets someone richer than her (Rakhi) he will not even bat an eyelid and will ditch her. If Shamita gives him signals, he will not even think for a second before leaving Rakhi and going with Shamita."

Will Snigdha enter Bigg Boss house or not is still not confirmed but if she does, it will definitely be a shocker not just for fans but also for Rakhi and the housemates!