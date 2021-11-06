Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomes Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar will be extremely special for the contestants. Host Salman Khan will be welcoming new wildcard contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin. While Shamita Shetty will be excited to see her Bigg Boss OTT housemates back, it will be interesting to see how other housemates including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal among others will react to their new competitors.

Apart from this, Salman will also be welcoming his 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' co-star Bhagyashree. She along with Salman will be seen recalling some shooting moments from their popular movie together. Both actors will recreate those moments from the movie on the show once again. Beside this, the actress will also be talking about her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his latest film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. The other guests that are expected to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar are television czarina Ekta Kapoor, actress Surabhi Chandana and Sanya Malhotra.