Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman blasts Karan on Weekend Ka Vaar; Shamita-Abhijit's fight gets ugly
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman blasts Karan on Weekend Ka Vaar; Shamita-Abhijit's fight gets ugly

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is quite upset with the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The actor lashed out at Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for their physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal. He also schooled Shamita Shetty after her ugly fight with Abhijit Bichukale saying she is also provoking him.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2021 21:06 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : COLORS

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is quite upset with the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. From crossing boundaries to breaking rules to and from indecent comments to violent fights, BB15 contestants are testing the host's patience. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman is seen blasting Karan Kundrra for his physical brwals. It all started when Pratik Sehajpal questions the actor about the rules of the house.

Furthermore, Raveena Tandon joins Salman and asks the contestants to nominate the guilty person inside the house. Rashami Desai promptly nominates Abhijit Bichukale, given how he has been name-calling Shamita Shetty. Abhijit defends himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and says: "Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon. After listening to him everyone inside the house gets angry and Shamita lunges at him. Salman once again loses his cool and asks them to calm down. But Shamita replies: "I will leave the show. I'm not interested in being in this house with a man like this." Listening to her, Salman schools her for her provoking behaviour. This and more happened in today's episode. Catch Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan LIVE Updates here!

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 WKV LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 04, 2021 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman reprimands all for talking in groups which makes it impossible for all to understand what each and everyone is saying. He tries to make them understand how none of them makes sense as they keep shouting together.

  • Dec 04, 2021 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan begins the show

    Salman Khan updates viewers about the week that went by and how they fought for prize money. He also reminds all of the nominated contestants-- Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Praksh and Umar Riaz.

  • Dec 04, 2021 8:52 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman upset with BB15 contestants

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News