Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman blasts Karan on Weekend Ka Vaar; Shamita-Abhijit's fight gets ugly

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan is quite upset with the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. From crossing boundaries to breaking rules to and from indecent comments to violent fights, BB15 contestants are testing the host's patience. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman is seen blasting Karan Kundrra for his physical brwals. It all started when Pratik Sehajpal questions the actor about the rules of the house.

Furthermore, Raveena Tandon joins Salman and asks the contestants to nominate the guilty person inside the house. Rashami Desai promptly nominates Abhijit Bichukale, given how he has been name-calling Shamita Shetty. Abhijit defends himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and says: "Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon. After listening to him everyone inside the house gets angry and Shamita lunges at him. Salman once again loses his cool and asks them to calm down. But Shamita replies: "I will leave the show. I'm not interested in being in this house with a man like this." Listening to her, Salman schools her for her provoking behaviour. This and more happened in today's episode. Catch Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan LIVE Updates here!