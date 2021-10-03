Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANKUNDRRA Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra on break up with Anusha Dandekar, finding love again in Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang on October 2 (Saturday). The fans who were eagerly waiting for the same got a surprise in the form of an intriguing list of celebrities who made way inot the house as contestants, Among those was Television's one of the popular face-- Karan Kundrra. The actor known for his performances in shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Gumrah, Love School, etc is also known for his personal relationship. His breakup with model-VJ Anusha Dandekar became the topic of discussion sometime back. Speaking about the same in an interview, the actor said that he has nothing much left to say as his life is already public. Not only this but he even shared his views on mingling inside the house.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan opened up about whether he would like to share his side of the story. He said, "No, I don’t need Bigg Boss as a platform to say anything. I have kept my respect, and have kept respect for the relationship actually. I have spoken about this earlier too. I had a relationship, and I like to remember it as a nice relationship. Whatever I wanted to say I have said it, and it’s out in the open. It’s been two years, how much to stretch now?"

Further talking about whether he would try to find love inside the house, Karan told the portal, "No, I don’t think so. It's a high pressure, high emotion, high anger, high love, high attraction kind of place, and if somebody gets attracted to you, you never know if that person is going to feel the same way once their phone comes back to them, and they have been given their life back. I don’t think I have the energy for anything frivolous right now."

During the premiere of the show, the superstar host played a game with Karan and asked him to associate a word which comes to his mind after what he says. When Salman said 'pyaar,' Karan was quick to answer, "Jab bhi kiya hai dukhi hi hua hoon. Pyaar toh pyaar hai, uske bina jine ka kya matlab."

Speaking about his ugly break up with Anusha, it is being said that the actor cheated on her. In a recent Instagram post, Anusha while hinting towards her break up wrote, "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That’s it (sic)."

If the premiere was any indication of the things to come, 'Bigg Boss 15' promises to deliver its usual dose of scripted tension, slanging matches and love tangles peppered with humour of the Salman Khan kind. All that it requires from you is the suspension of disbelief and the ability to sit back and enjoy.