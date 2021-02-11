Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANK/VIKAS/PARTH Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta demands public apology from Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan within 24 hours

TV screenwriter Vikas Gupta who was recently a part of Salman Khan's reality show made headlines for troubled equation with family and also his sexuality. Time and again we saw him breaking down on the show speaking about few people who have been trying hard to bring him down. Not only this, but his fans were shocked after he was accused of sexual assault by Vikas Khoker. Soon Vikas refuted all such claims and gave an answer by saying that will see him in court. Well now, he has shared a video on Instagram in order to prove his accusations wrong. In the same Vikas can be seen sharing screenshots of WhatsApp and Facebook messages by Khoker and also warning Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan to issue a public apology.

Captioning the video, Vikas wrote, "I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work , personal life and more."

Have a look at his post here:

It seems that Vikas is all set to fight the battle and give it back hard to his haters!

Vikas Khoker who happens to be the Roadies 9 winner told Navbharat Times in an interview that Vikas Gupta asked sexual favours from him and even asked him for nude pictures. He said, "Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day, he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor's company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work."

Speaking about Parth and Priyank, it was said that the two of them were in a relationship with Vikas Gupta. However, the two denied any romantic involvement and not only this the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actor even filed a molestation case on Gupta in 2016.