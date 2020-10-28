Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Twitterverse calls out Jasmin Bhasin for using 'women card' against Rahul Vaidya. Do you agree?

Bigg Boss 14: Twitterverse calls out Jasmin Bhasin for using 'women card' against Rahul Vaidya. Do you agree?

During the last task in Bigg Boss 14, the Red Zone contestant Rahul Vaidya was supposed to snatch the bag from the Green zone's Jasmin Bhasin in order to take away her opportunity to become the captain. In the process, the two locked horns and Jasmin accused the singer of using 'physical force' on her. However, Twitterverse does not agree with her allegations.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2020 7:43 IST
Twitterverse calls out Jasmin Bhasin for using 'women card' against Rahul Vaidya
Image Source : TWITTER/REAL_KHABRI_1

Twitterverse calls out Jasmin Bhasin for using 'women card' against Rahul Vaidya

The controversial reality Bigg Boss 14 is running high on drama these days. From the 'nepotism' controversy involving singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya to the latest captaincy task, the contestants have been running the show on many accusations, threats, tears and abuses for each other. In the latest episode, when contestants were fighting hard to become the next captain of the house, a fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya turned ugly. The Red Zone contestant Rahul was supposed to snatch the bag from the Green zone's Jasmin in order to take away her opportunity to become the captain. In the process, the two locked horns and Jasmin accused the singer of using 'physical force' on her.

During the task, when Rahul put his hands on Jasmin's bag, he asked her to leave the bag many times and said that she will get injured otherwise. He said, "Please chod de warna injury badh jayegi." Not wanting to let go, Jasmin held onto the bag and when Rahul applied pressure, she faced a pull and lost the game. Not able to take it, Jasmin broke down and accused Rahul for using 'physical force' on a 'woman.' She cried and said that Rahul threatened her.

This did not go down well with Twitterati who called out the actress for playing 'woman card' and crying to earn sympathy. One Twitter user wrote, "When did #RahulVaidya threatened #JasminBhasin ? Infact he politely requested her, when she refused then rahul used his strength.. Jasim playing women card.Proud of Rahul for maintaining his calm & dignity" another said, "What is wrong in snatching the bag? From where does gender came in between #JasminBhasin ne pichla season nahi dekha kya."

The dynamics in the Bigg Boss 14 house have been changing daily. With the entry of three new freshers, Kavita Kaushik, Shardul and Naina Singh, the game has taken another turn. This week, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia have been nominated to get evicted from the house. However, the voting lines have not opened for the viewers.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X