Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia lock horns for immunity, woo Sidharth Shukla

With "Toofani Senior" Sidharth Shukla, Hina khan and Gauahar Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house, the hotness quotient has been raising each day. While female fans can't stop drooling over BB13 winner Sidharth, male fans have been going gaga over Hina and Gauahar. In Wednesday's episode of the controverisal reality show, actress Nikki Tamboli created havoc when she demanded her ex-boyfriend's tshirt and shorts since she was missing him. After huge chaos, she gave up on her demand, courtesy Sidharth Shukla, Now, in the upcoming episode, the divas of the house are all set to raise the temperature by seducing Sidharth Shukla for immunity.

Contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will have to seduce actor Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls had to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impressed him through great conversation. Punjabi actress-singer Sara failed to win the actor's heart and move ahead.

Pavitra, the ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, was seen getting flirty with Sidharth as she got a tattoo on the waist. Jasmin, who has worked with Siddharth in the show "Dil Se Dil Tak", will be using her personal equation to woo Sidharth during the tattoo task. Now, for the second round, the girls will be seen dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike while round three is where the girls will have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.

The upcoming episode will also witness a war of words between Pavitra Punia and singer Rahul Vaidya who will be shouting at each other over house duties. While Pavitra claims that Rahul hasn't cleaned the bathroom properly, the singer comments on Pavitra's cooking which leads to a big fight. Watch the sneak peek here-

Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, promises fireworks as always, given the housemates in fray this year. Talking about the contestants, big TV names like Eijaaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani are locked inside along with Sara Gurpal, Shehzaad Deol, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.

