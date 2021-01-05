Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni destined to be new power couple of the house? Rubina teases duo

Could you get any luckier than finding a soul mate in your best friend? It seems to be the case for rumoured lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who confessed their feelings about their deep connection in front of Sunny Leone in a recent Bigg Boss 14 episode. Adding fuel to the fire, in this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see Rubina teasing Jasmin for calling Aly as baby, and the exciting idea that they may get married during this season!

Post the emotional episode with Sunny, Jasmine stated, “Mujhe kuch kuch hota hai, the way he said, his eyes.” Poking fun at her, Rubina teased, “Aaj subah bol rahi thi, ab toh 6 mahine bhi extend ho jaye toh chalega. Maine kaha kyun bhai? Ghar basana hai? Abhi iska shaadi karne ka plan hai. Pehle self-confession kar diya, mein pyaar karti hoon, aur abhi 2-3 din se baby baby bol rahi hai.Tera Aly baba ka Aly baby kar diya hai isne. Aur kuch ho na ho, tum logo ko zaroor extension karne vale hai, jab tak tum log shaadi ke liye haan na karo.” Adding to fun, Abhinav said, “ Tumhara Season 14.5!”

Expressing her appreciation, Jasmine said, “Yesterday he said the most beautiful thing a girl would want to hear.” Illiciting a shy response from Aly, who quickly retorted, “Kya bola maine yaar? Woh toh Sunny ne bulvaya. Aur kya bola?” Jasmine sweetly replied, “Jab unhone bola, ke aap bolo what do you feel? The way he said, and the things he said, you really need to be very very lucky in life, ki koi aapke liye yeh bole.”

