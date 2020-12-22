Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni share marriage plans, latter says 'will leave if parents disapprove'

Image Source : TWITTER/@AGARWALL_JIYA Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni share marriage plans

TV actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been attracting much limelight in the ongoing season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The duo, who always maintain that they are just good friends, have now accepted their relationship on national television and have also been discussing marriage plans. While Jasmin has been waiting for Aly to pop the question, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wants his lady love to go down on her knees and propose. In a recent episode, the duo was seen talking about their future and Aly claimed that if Jasmin's parents disapprove of their marriage, he will leave her.

During the discussion, Aly reveals that is it better to tie the knot with his best friend than to find a lover for himself after going out of the house. He says, "Ab main bahar jaaunga ladki dhoondunga, girlfriend banaunga ya pehle time spent karunga phir pata chale won acchi nikle na... phir itna time dene ke baad nahi laga mera mann... toh uska aur mera hum dono ka time barbaad, so main sochta hoon hoon ki tere saath theek hai apni setting."

To this Jasmin asks if he doesn't love her and wants to marry her just to save time and energy to find another partner. Also when Rakhi asks if Jasmin's family doesn't approve of their relationship, what he would do? The actor that he will never go against them and will leave her. He even claimed that he will marry someone else so that Jasmin starts hating him. On the other hand, Jasmin shares that her family loves her and is happy in her happiness so they won't object. Still, if their parents disapprove, they won't take it further.

On the other hand, Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni Tak has been supporting Jasmin and tweeting continuously. Talking about the actors' bond, Ilham said that she won't mind if the duo takes their relationship forward. She told Bt, "People have always been interested in Aly and Jasmin's relationship. All these speculations don’t really matter, because we know they are just friends right now. If they have decided to come out, talk about it and want to take it further, it’s their choice. It's a serious matter. I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house."

She added, "I am fine with people connecting dots, as everyone is entitled to an opinion. People love to talk about others and they are doing it with Aly and Jasmin, too. However, I choose to not react to these rumours."