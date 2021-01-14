Thursday, January 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 14 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan engage into heated argument over food

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 14 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan engage into heated argument over food

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan will be seen indulging in an ugly spat over Luxury Budget items.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2021 23:48 IST
Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan engage into heated argument over food

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, contestants Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan will be seen indulging in an ugly spat over Luxury Budget items. Things will get even more dramatic and furious when Eijaz will touch Rubina's hand, probably giving a Hi 5, making husband Abhinav Shukla threaten him. Seems that BB14 contestants cannot survive a day without picking fights with each other. Meanwhile, Rahul Viadya too indulges in a fight with Rubina over food. If you're one of those who is super excited for the same, catch its live updates, here.

Bigg Boss 14 January 14 LIVE UPDATES:

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 14 HIGHLIGHTS

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 14, 2021 11:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Eijaz and Rubina got into a heated war of words.

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina Dilaik says that people have fallen ill due to over-eating or impulsively eating the food. (Impulsively khane se tum logo ke pet kharab honge).

    To which Eijaz says, "Humara pet humari zimedari." 

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan are at loggerheads. The two will fight over ration and food. 

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav, Rahul, Nikki and Eijaz to compete for the captaincy task. 

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi backs out from being the captain.

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Rakhi indulge in a fight. 

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni sacrificed his captaincy for Rahul Vaidya.

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Eijaz had a verbal spat. 

  • Jan 14, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav and Rahul lock horns again

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates woke up to 'Jinne mera dil luteya' song.

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas is out of Bigg Boss house on medical grounds

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss wants everyone to assemble in Living Area

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas Gupta is not feeling well. 

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss is irked by contestants breaking the rule and sabotaged it

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Rakhi fliped in the game

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul and Rubina again at loggerheads 

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav is convincing Rakhi to support him

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Convinced Arshi to play with him

  • Jan 14, 2021 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

Top News

Latest News