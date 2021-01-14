Bigg Boss 14 Jan 14 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan engage into heated argument over food

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, contestants Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan will be seen indulging in an ugly spat over Luxury Budget items. Things will get even more dramatic and furious when Eijaz will touch Rubina's hand, probably giving a Hi 5, making husband Abhinav Shukla threaten him. Seems that BB14 contestants cannot survive a day without picking fights with each other. Meanwhile, Rahul Viadya too indulges in a fight with Rubina over food. If you're one of those who is super excited for the same, catch its live updates, here.