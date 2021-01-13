Bigg Boss 14 Jan 13 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant wears 'sindoor' for Abhinav Shukla in the captaincy task

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 13 episode was super fun as it not only witnessed the entertaining side of Rakhi Sawant but also the pain of Vikas Gupta. As per the recently released promos, it was evident that the 'mastermind' has taken an exit from the show due to medical reasons leaving Arshi Khan and others emotional and shocked. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2021 23:23 IST
Yet another episode of Bigg Boss 14 brings yet another reason for fans to stay hooked to the screens. And Wednesday was super fun as it not only witnessed the entertaining side of Rakhi Sawant but also the pain of Vikas Gupta. As per the recently released promos, it was evident that the 'mastermind' has taken an exit from the show due to medical reasons leaving Arshi Khan and others emotional and shocked. Coming to Rakhi, our ultimate entertainer, she was seen asking 'ek chutki sindoor ki keemat' from none other than Abhinav Shukla in the captaincy task. If you're one of those who is super excited for the same, catch the highlights of Wednesday's episode here.

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Confusion about the camera begins!

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Planning and plotting in the task begins.

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi Sawant's 'nautanki' begins!

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Will this task bring Rakhi and Abhinav closer?

  • Jan 13, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A spicy task is here for contestants!

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi tells Abhinav why she saved him this week.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly tells Arshi not to make fun of Sonali's feelings and not to discuss it again and again.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arshi tries to play cupid for Sonali and Aly.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new morning is here for housemates.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sonali Phogat discusses her feelings with Aly Goni who explains it is not wrong to like someone.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arshi gets offended over Rakhi's comment about 'laash ka kafan.'

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi is left teary-eyed after fight with Eijaz.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And now an argument begins!

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya gang up against Rubina.

  • Jan 13, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    New and super fun episode of the reality show begins!

