Saturday, December 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 12 LIVE UPDATES: Salman to school Arshi over her 'joke' about insult, Kavita-Abhinav face off
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 12 LIVE UPDATES: Salman to school Arshi over her 'joke' about insult, Kavita-Abhinav face off

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, challenger Arshi Khan is going to face host Salman Khan’s wrath and the show is all set to witness a huge feud between Abhinav Shukla and Kavita Kaushik.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2020 21:28 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 12 LIVE UPDATES

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, challenger Arshi Khan is going to face host Salman Khan’s wrath as the actor will be schooling Arshi for her behaviour and wordings. While a high-voltage drama can again be seen as Kavita Kaushik is back on the show with husband Ronnit Biswas. The show is all set to witness a huge feud as the two most talked about couples -- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik and Ronit Biswas will be seen locking horns over the 'Text' conversation. 

Bigg Boss 14 December 12 LIVE UPDATES: 

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Dec 12 LIVE UPDATES:

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Top News

Latest News