Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 25 LIVE: Host Salman Khan opens gates for Sidharth, Asim to settle scores

Image Source : TWITTER Host Salman Khan opens gates for Sidharth, Asim to settle scores

Bigg Boss 13 host, the superstar Salman Khan, is fed up with the usual "tu baahar milna" threats of contestants. At the weekend ka vaar episode, the actor finally opens gates of the house and asked contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to step outside and settle scores once and for all. Salman lashes out at Sidharth and Asim for threatening to 'meet outside'. During their fights especially this week, Asim and Sidharth often say "Bahar mil", "Tu bahar milna", "Bahar milta to batata)" which has irked the superstar host. Salman also says "Sidharth and Asim, how much poison are you spewing?" He also takes the class of Rashami and Asim and enlightens Vishal about how his close friends in the house believe that he is a weak contestant.