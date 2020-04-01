Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai gets trolled after supporting Devoleena against Sidharth-Shehnaaz fans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashami Desai gets trolled after supporting Devoleena against Sidharth-Shehnaaz fans

It's been a while that controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has ended but the fights among the contestants haven't stopped yet. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu on TV, has been in the limelight for a couple of days for her comments on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in their latest song Bhula Dunga. In one of her LIVE sessions on Instagram, the actress said that she doesn't like SidNaaz's chemistry. This led to her getting brutally trolled on social media. Sooner, her friend Rashami Desai stepped in to support her and the Naagin 4 actress got trolled herself.

Rashmi on Tuesday, took to Twitter to react to the trolling and said that one should block Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans. She tweeted, "Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans"

Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans 🤢 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

I told you these are horrible & most worthless morons...Dont entertain them at all...they are representing their upbringing and their idol..So chill and lets do our chit chat❤️ love you🤗 https://t.co/dduG5VWXFd — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

Rashami and Devoleena have made it clear that since they are under home-quarantine, they have all the time in the world to react to the trolling and also to answer every fan who is commenting against them. On the other hand, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have not reacted to any of this. Infact, through a couple of social media posts, the two actors have asked their fan army to stay positive and not belittle one another. They have also asked them to ignore all the negativity, probably hinting at Devoleena and Rashami.

Also, Devoleena has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime authorities against a Twitter handle called ShehNaaz & Sid. The actress has claimed that the account has shared an audio clip in which the person has character assassinated her and her mother. While she is satisfied with the explanation of a friend that Shehnaaz Gill is not behind this audio clip, Devoleena wants the person behind the objectionable clip arrested, as per reports in Spotboye.

She said, "I went by the name on the handle that put up the audio clip and my first reaction was that it's Shehnaaz who's behind this. But just few minutes back, a fan of Shehnaaz who's from the industry and whom I know closely, called me to clarify that it isn't Shehnaaz. I am convinced with her explanation but I want the person who's responsible for the audio to be caught. So, my complaint stands in good stead."

The person behind ShehNaaz & Sid has now deleted the audio clip now. However, Devoleena has shared it on her Twitter and slammed the person for being immature and ugly.

