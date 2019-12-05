Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla down with typhoid, Mahira's mom wants her to play independently

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla down with typhoid in Bigg Boss 13 house

TV actor Sidharth Shukla has been in the limelight from Day 1 when he entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. He has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the show and charming personality. But there is bad news for his fans that the actor is not well. He has been diagnosed with typhoid. According to a source, Sidharth is on proper medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest.

"He is under proper supervision. The makers are taking proper care of his food and other facilities," the source added. After getting to know about Sidharth's ill health, fans took to social media and wished for his speedy recovery. "Hat's Off to Sid. He is suffering from Typhoid still he is playing with the same energy and positivity," a user tweeted.

Feeling sad😒😭😭



#IAmWithSidShukla



*BREAKING NEWS* #SidharthShukla Health Worsen, Due To Improper Food.

Doctor Told BB To Evict Him For 2 Weeks For Rest.



But, Sid Deny To Go For Treatment.



Then, BB Arranged Special Medical Team



Like And RT For Sidharth! pic.twitter.com/ghHPkwPQWo — ❤️Shuklaji FAN-mily Club❤️👑#BB13 (@Sid_FANmily) December 5, 2019

"Sidharth is down with typhoid from past few days but still fighting alone. He is the strongest contestant on the show," another social media user tweeted.

Wednesday’s episode witnessed an ugly fight between Sidharth and Asim. Sid was kicked out from the captaincy race so Bigg Boss asked him to play for Paras Chhabra. The fight got so intense that Sidharth even pushes Asim twice. While Paras and Mahira supported the TV actor, other housemates were disappointed with him.

Housemates also questioned Mahira for blindly supporting Sidharth just because Paras is supporting him. Reacting to her bond with Paras, Mahira’s mother said, "I am very happy and satisfied with how Mahira has been playing in the 'Bigg Boss' house. She is neutral towards things, situations and people. She is neither too calm, nor too aggressive nor abusive. I am happy she kept the family's integrity in mind as we do not believe in such things."

"Last week when Paras (Chhabra) and Mahira got lowest votes... it was a sinking feeling but I am glad that she is still out there. Paras and Mahira have had a great bond over time but going by the recent course of events, I think Mahira should now play independently.”

"She is the youngest of the contenders but can also prove to be the toughest if required. She has performed all tasks with utmost sincerity. It is good to have friends there in the house but she should not have blind faith in anyone, even if it is her closest pal," she said.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page