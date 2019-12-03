Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee set for strong comeback, confirms Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress

Twists and turns are a common sight in Bigg Boss 13 and the recent one which unfolded was the entry of three wildcard contestants namely Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli. Well to the viewers' surprise, another ex-contestant is going to enter the house soon and she is none other than Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She made an exit in last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode owing to her back injuries buw the actress confirmed that she is all set for her powerful comeback.

She revealed during a Twitter conversation with her fan that she is back from home and will soon bounce back in the BB house. The bahu tuned babe said, "It was destined had to happen so happened. But I will bounce back & will surely join the house asap & now I have all the great reasons to be back."

Devoleena suffered a back injury inside the house during a task due to which she had to be rushed to the hospital. After getting discharged, she has been interacting with her fans on Twitter and thanking others like Sambhavna Seth, Gauahar Khan for their support. Have a look:

It was https://t.co/cYdrZEz44k had to happen so happened.But I will bounce back & will surely join the house asap & now I have all the great reasons to be back❤️🙏🏻🌟 #gratitude #BB13 https://t.co/3wo0rsKTrX — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 1, 2019

Devoleena had earlier made her second entry in the house with Rashami Desai, with whom she has been sharing a sisterly bond. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla post her entry was also being loved by her fans.

