Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh's major transformation during lockdown will leave you surprised

The quarantine has given a chance to people to do the things that they didn't otherwise get time for, owing to their busy work schedules. Similar is the case with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, for whom this quarantine periods has worked wonders. Apart from doing daily household chores, cooking and catching up on films and web-series, Arti has also been doing a vigorous workout, the results of which has now started showing on her body. Arti who is quite active on social media shared a picture in which she revealed how in a time period of just a month, she has lost 5kgs of weight in addition to which the little abbs are visible on her body.

She shared how she has been indulging in 50 minutes of Yoga and 40 minutes brisk walking on alternate days to achieve her goal. She said, "I used to practice yoga daily when I was in Lucknow but I lost touch in between. Now that we are all home and have time in our hands, I have got back to doing it daily. Usually, I try to do it as soon as I wake up or in the evenings, depending upon how I am feeling that day. Yoga has positively affected me as it helps calm down my mind. I encourage everyone to do a short session of yoga every day, as these are testing times we are all facing. Yoga will essentially keep you calm and patient."

Captioning the photo, Arti wrote, "Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little... you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon." Have a look:

Talking about Arti's​ journey in the show, it has been a commendable one. She went into the finale of the reality show with her slogan 'independent Arti' that gave her strength to move further in the game.

