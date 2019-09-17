Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde gets slammed by CINTAA, Amit Behl says ‘no time to focus on single actress’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde gets slammed by CINTAA

Shilpa Shinde, who made headlines for her controversial exit from comedy drama Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has again come in the limelight. The TV actress had accused Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) of sabotaging her career. She stated that because of her expulsion, she has failed to get good roles on TV. Now, Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl, has come out in defense of eth organization and clearly states that they don’t have time to sabotage any actor’s career.

Talking to Spotboye, Amit Behl was asked about Shilpa Shinde’s accusations and why she was expelled. He said, “Shilpa was expelled from CINTAA because she bad-mouthed her own association. She went to the media saying, ‘I don't care about CINTAA’. Then, she went to the media and other platforms, maligning us. We are an organisation that has respectable people right from Durga Khote to the current President Vikram Gokhale. By the way, do you think the CINTAA Executive Committee has that much of time to focus on a single actor/actress and make efforts to sabotage anyone's career? Here, we are trying to offer help to our members and if somebody has to stop someone from getting work, it has to be the Producers’ Association. It can't be us.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde has a shocking thing to say on comparison with Dipika Kakar

Amit Behl also revealed that since Shilpa Shinde has done everything to malign CINTAA, they would not offer her help. He even claimed that her accusations are baseless. Amit Behl also threw light on the fact that earlier also artists have been expelled from CINTAA. However, they were reinstated when they apologized.

Amit Behl

Shilpa Shinde has become the new controversy queen after Rakhi Sawant. The actress frequently make headlines for her controversial statements and makes sure that she is heard by being very active on social media.

Related Video:

Shilpa Shinde’s best pics from Bigg Boss 12 house

Also read:Shilpa Shinde to make comeback on TV show post Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page