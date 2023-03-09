Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre separates from husband after 19 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBHANGI_FAN_RAKESH Shubhangi Atre separates from husband after 19 years

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre tied the knot with Piyush Poorey in 2003 in Indore. The actress' estranged husband is into digital marketing and the duo has a daughter together. According to the reports in TOI, Shubhangi Atre and her husband have been living separately for almost a year now. The duo is separated and there is no chance of reconciliation. The actress also confirmed the same to the publication and said that they could not overcome their issues.

Shubhangi Atre told TOI, "It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage. However, we eventually realized that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers."

She added, "It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and all of us want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson."

Talking about her daughter, Shubhangi Atre explained that their daughter deserves love from both parents. She revealed that her husband Piyush comes on Sunday to meet their daughter.

Shubhangi Atre made her TV debut in 2006 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has starred in shows like Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar. Currently, she is keeping viewers hooked as Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy show BhabijiGhar Par Hain.

