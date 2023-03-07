Taarak Mehta's former Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh thanks fans for praying for his dad, shares video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURUCHARAN SINGH Gurucharan Singh with his father

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Sodhi took to his social media and shared a small video thanking his Insta family for being supportive after his father fell down recently. Taking to his Instagram, the actor revealed how his dad had fallen down in the bathroom. He said, "Thank you yaaron! Thank you to Waheguru ji. Abhi shaanti hain relaxed hai. I also shared it on my YT channel and now I am sharing with my Insta family that because of your prayers and blessings, my father is okay now."

"Actually, he had fallen down today morning in the bathroom. Actually, he has a vertigo problem so chakkar aatey aatey he fell down. We all were under a lot of tension in the morning, so I was calling continuously in Delhi and asking about my father's health. Even when I spoke to him on call that time also he wasn’t looking well. And later when I spoke with him on call again that time he looked much better," he added.

Concluding the video, he said "I had asked a few really good people of mine to pray for his health and even my fan's prayers were there with my dad. Therefore, my daddy is better now so wanted to share it with my Insta fam. May everyone in your family have Waheguru’s blessings and good health. The world is small so let’s live with peace and happiness for one another. There will be challenges but with god’s grace, we will win all of them. Thank you Thank you Thank you and love you all!"

Soon after his post went viral, many of his fans prayed for Gurucharan's father's good health. A user wrote, "Don't worry sir we will pray for ur father he will be alright why u fear when we r here". Another said, "Aapke pita ji jaldi swasth ho aise kamna karta hu." A third comment read, "Praying for speedy recovery."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is the longest-running sitcom in India, has been entertaining audiences over the years. The show has undergone numerous changes in recent years, with various actors leaving the cast and then being replaced by new actors. From Disha Vakani (Dayaben) to Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), several bid goodbye to the show. Recently, Raj Anandkat, aka Tapu, left the show, which disappointed many fans. While, many were hoping that the former Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, would comeback, it was Meri Doli Mere Angna fame Nitish Bhulani who replaced the Raj.

