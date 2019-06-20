Zain Imam to romance THIS actress after Tanvi Dogra's exit from Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna

Daily soap 'Ek Bhram... Sarvagun Sampanna' grabbed a lot of limelight when it began because of its unusual storyline. However, the show starring Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam in leading roles could not make it to the top of the BARC TRP charts. Recently, Tanvi Dogra who played the role of Kavya opposite Zain bid the show goodbye after which the makers have planned a new twist in the tale.

Well, it seems as if the makers of the show wanted to bring some twist in the tale and therefore it has been decided that the actor will now be seen romancing his onscreen Bhabhi. As per the current reports by FilmyMonkey, the story of the show will get revamped and the audience will now witness the love story of Shrenu and Zain.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zain and Shrenu

A source close to the show informed about the same to the leading portal and said, "We are revamping the story in an attempt to rake in higher ratings. This development will also mark Ayub Khan and Tanvi Dogra’s exit from the show, though they may be reintroduced later."

Tanvi who recently left the show informed TOI that the decision of her removal was made by the makers. She said, "I have not quit. It’s a decision taken by the channel and makers, owing to low ratings. Obviously, I am heartbroken with the abrupt ending of my character, but they have done it in such a way that I could be brought back in the future. I guess the thriller angle couldn’t strike a chord with the audience, and hence, the plan to revamp. The show will soon focus on Shrenu and Zain’s love story."

Will this new twist that the fans will soon witness help the show to get a top spot on the popularity charts? And will everyone love Zain and Shrenu’s romantic sequence in the show is something that time will only tell. Till then keep reading us for more updates related to the show.