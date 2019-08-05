Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka and hubby Vikaas Kalantri share first pic of baby boy, reveal his name

Priyanka Kalantri and hubby Vikaas Kalantri share first pic of baby boy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri and husband Vikaas Kalantri took to Instagram to share the first picture of their baby boy. The duo welcomed their bundle of joy on July 24. Now, both Vikas and Priyanka shared pictures of the munchkin, however, the baby's face isn't visible. Vikaas also revealed the name of the baby in the caption. ''Good Morning. Please welcome #vihaan kalantri as it also means a new day or dawning of a New Era. @vihaankalantri,'' he wrote alongside a photo. Vikaas can be seen plating a peck on little's one forehead in the picture.

As soon as Vikas shared the photo, TV celebrities such as Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani dropped adorable comments. Have a look at the photo below:

New mommy Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the little one. ''Love At First Sight This is a first picture taken after my son @vihaankalantri was born and I took him into my arms. It felt like the biggest achievement of my life. I’m so grateful to God for this moment The most special moment of my life,'' she captioned the photo.

The couple has also created social media handle of their baby. It means Priyanka and Vikas' fans will get regular updates about their little one.

Earlier, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya visited the couple and their newborn in the hospital. Divyanka also shared the photo on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli also visited Priyanka and Vikas.

For unversed, Priyanka and Vikas got hitched in 2012. Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka has worked in daily soaps like Palkon ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni. On the other hand, Vikas has done films such as Nayee Padosan and Pyaar Zindagi among others.